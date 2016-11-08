Taking note of the Union Environment Ministry’s repeated absence during proceedings, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that the green panel “should not be taken lightly”.

“Nobody is present on behalf of the Environment Ministry. We may notice that this is the fourth case in which nobody is present on behalf of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF). This certainly does not help the cause of administration of justice. In some cases, replies are not filed and the counsel is not present, while in others replies are not filed but the counsel is present. We direct the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to examine this persistent problem that the NGT is facing and take appropriate steps,” said a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar.

No counsel present

The observations came after no counsel appeared for the Ministry in four matters, including one opposing clearance granted to a 1,320-MW coal-based thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district.

The NGT was also upset over the lack of instructions given to counsel representing the Ministry in a matter pertaining to sand mining. “What is this? What is going on? Stop taking the tribunal lightly. This is a part-heard matter. It is being adjourned because of the Ministry. We direct the MoEF to take appropriate measures to ensure presence of their counsel before the tribunal to argue the matter,” the Bench said.