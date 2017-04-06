NGT fines Ministry and DGCA over delay in reply

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed costs of ₹5,000 each on the Union Environment Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for delay in filing its reply to a plea by a retired Army officer.

The officer has alleged dumping of human excreta by aircrafts over residential areas near the IGI Airport here. A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Ministry and the DGCA to pay the fine to the petitioner within a week.

“The counsel appearing for the Ministry submits that they would pay the cost within one week...,” the Bench said. During the hearing, the retired Army officer also filed his response to the inspection report carried out by scientists of the Central Pollution Control Board at his house in pursuance with NGT directions.

He sought directions to the DGCA to comply with the orders issued by the NGT, asking it to issue a circular to all ground handling services and airlines to ensure they don’t release waste from human waste tanks while landing or anywhere near the IGI airport.

Criminal proceedings

The direction came on the plea of Lieutenant-General (Retd.) Satwant Singh Dahiya, who has sought criminal proceedings against commercial airlines and levy of hefty fines on them for endangering the health of residents.