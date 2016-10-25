In a haze:Two waste treating units and the UPPCB have been asked to provide details of industries that were not sending hazardous waste to the designated facility.File photo

: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directions for surprise checks to be conducted on polluting industries in Ghaziabad and adjoining areas after a plea alleged that toxic discharge from these units was adding to the air and water pollution.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Union Ministry of Environment, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Uttar Pradesh government and the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to conduct surprise inspections at these units and submit data on how many industries were operating in the area.

The Bench, of which Justice R S Rathore was also a part, also asked for information about how many industries were members of and connected to the waste treating units — Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd. and Bharat Oil and Waste Management Ltd.

“How many out of them are operating without such membership? The committee would also submit the list of the industries who are not members of these two treatment plants and where do they discharge their hazardous waste,’’ it said.

The NGT also directed the two waste treating units and the UPPCB to provide details of the industries that were members, but were not sending hazardous waste to the designated facility. The matter has been listed for hearing on November 17.