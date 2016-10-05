Refusing to direct “demolition or prohibition” of the project, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to obtain environmental clearance from the Uttar Pradesh environment authority for construction of a six-lane Hindon elevated road connecting NH-24.

The Tribunal added that in case of default of compliance, it would pass coercive orders like levying of environmental compensation.

The directions came during hearing of a petition filed by Ghaziabad resident Sushil Raghav who has contended that construction work for the project was started in an area that falls under the Hindon Bird Sanctuary, without any permission from State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) under the Environmental Impact Assessment notification 2006.

The 9.3 km six-lane Hindon elevated road provides a link to NH-24 and is intended to ease the congestion in Ghaziabad and enable onward traffic move to other districts in UP.

The bench said: “The project proponent should apply for Environmental Clearance within three months.”

The NGT also directed the UP Chief Secretary to take a “final view” and pass appropriate orders to notify Hindon Bird Sanctuary as a Bird Sanctuary under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. It also directed the State and the authorities to remove encroachments and protect water bodies in the area.