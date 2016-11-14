A newly wed woman was killed by her father-in-law over dowry demand in Sikreda village of the district, the police said on Sunday.

Sarita’s father-in-law was arrested on Saturday after some villagers complained that she has been missing since Friday, SHO Prakash Mishra said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he killed her and dumped the body in a drain, he said.

The police recovered Sarita’s body with her throat slit from the drain and sent it for post-mortem, Mr. Mishra said.

Sarita was married to Rajkumar in April was harassed by her in-laws and husband over dowry demands. Her other in-laws including the husband are absconding. - PTI