The New Delhi-Bathinda bi-weekly Shatabdi Express will be extended to Firozpur Cantonment station as announced in the Rail Budget.

The maiden extended service of the train will be flagged off by Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal at Bathinda station at 9 pm on Friday.

The New Delhi-Firozpur Cantt Bi-Weekly Shatabdi Express will depart from New Delhi at 4.20 pm on every Monday and Friday, instead of Monday and Saturday, and reach Bathinda at 9 pm and thereafter depart from there at 9.05 pm to reach Firozpur Cantt at 10.45 pm.

In the return direction, the train, whose regular services commence on October 10, will depart from Firozpur Cantt at 4 am on every Monday and Friday, instead of Monday and Saturday, to reach New Delhi at 11.30 AM, said a release. - PTI