The Centre plans to provide housing for all by 2022 and one of the ways to achieve this goal is to go for ‘prefab’ technology, Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday after inaugurating the ‘Hindustan Prefab Limited Housing Technology Park’ in Jangpura.

Mr. Naidu said that “speedy, safe and sustainable construction using prefabricated alternative technologies is the need of the hour to meet the targets under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and programmes of State Governments”.

The unique park in south Delhi showcases 11 prefab technologies or ‘alternative technologies’ that are more effective than conventional technology and the only thing that needs to be changed is the user perception, said HPL chief Rajesh Goel.

Compared to conventional technology of construction where material is mixed and buildings constructed on site, in prefab technology, different components are created elsewhere and brought to the site only to be assembled. Mr. Goel said that this not only saves time but avoids wastage of construction material.

The Urban Development Ministry has directed the Central Public Works Department, the Delhi Development Authority and the National Buildings Construction Corporation to adopt three alternative technologies for projects of Rs.100 crore each and above.

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA), also headed by Mr. Naidu, said that about two crore dwelling units are to be built in urban areas and about four crore in rural areas to enable housing for economically weaker sections and low income groups.