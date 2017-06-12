NDRF sets up base in Capital

more-in

An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, equipped with nuclear and biological combat gear, has been positioned in the Capital to quickly respond to dangerous threats to not just the seat of power, but also to the locals.

Three teams placed

Keeping in view the disaster vulnerability and high seismic activity in and around Delhi, another special team of the NDRF has been based in south-west Delhi’s R.K. Puram. A third team to combat chemical or radiological leaks or attacks has been based at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Senior Home Ministry and NDRF officials said a team of about 30 personnel equipped with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) disasters combat gear had been stationed near the India Gate sometime back. “The Capital had all the protective mechanism against terror and other threats, but a specialised protective shield and response mechanism against CBRN threats and disasters was not available in the vicinity,” a senior officer said.

Till now, the NDRF base in Ghaziabad was tasked with the responsibility of the Delhi area.