"Extremely upset" at what it claimed were his "irresponsible, misogynyist and disparaging views", the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Ashutosh for writing a recent blog in defense of sacked Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar.

According to the notice, Mr. Ashutosh must present himself at the NCW's offices in Jasola here on Thursday at 11.30 a.m.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, you are hereby required to give an explanation for issuing such statements that compromise the status and dignity of women," the notice read.

On his part, the author and former journalist claimed the notice was an attempt to "muzzle" him and an "infringement of his fundamental right to express his views freely."

In the wake of Kumar being sacked from the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare portfolios after a CD containing visuals of him sexually exploiting a woman surfaced, the AAP leader had written a blog titled "The Sex was Consensual, Private Act. Why AAP sacked its man" in his defence.

The party had, however, distanced itself from his views terming them "his own and not that of the AAP".

Even as the woman in the purported sex tape approached the local police to file a criminal case against the Sultanpur Majra MLA and alleged she was sexually exploited after being drugged, the AAP decided to suspend him from primary membership.

"Who has given right to NCW to muzzle my voice ?? Is there emergency in the country that I need to seek permission from govt and NCW ??" Mr. Ashutosh demanded in a tweet.

In another tweet, the AAP leader reacted to the notice saying, "Registration of police cases and NCW can't scare me !! I am born in free India, I am a proud indian !! Constitution is my religion !!"