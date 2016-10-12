The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has expressed concern over the death of a teenaged schoolgirl from Hyderabad while undertaking a 68-day fast and has appealed to all parents/ community leaders not to put children in such stressful physical and mental situations, that could lead to severe problems and fatal consequences.

The commission has also cautioned practitioners of such rituals to be aware of such risks and has said that if necessary, it would not hesitate from taking strict legal action. The appeal of the commission comes in the backdrop of the report of death of the 13-year-old Hyderabad girl due to continuous fasting for over two months. The commission in a release said that it has felt that forced religious/social practices on children (of 0-18 year age) which is not in their interest amounts to a violation of child rights and attracts penal action.

