NCB arrests four students in New Year drugs bust

Four students of premier Delhi-NCR-based institutions — Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Amity University — have been arrested by the NCB as part of a major New Year’s eve crackdown against drugs rackets.

The agency, at the end of a three-day-long operation that started on December 28, said it has also seized 1.14 kg of charas (cannabis) and three LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) blot papers that were supposed to be supplied to the party circuit of students in and around the DU’s North Campus and other similar locations for New Year celebrations.

The Delhi Zonal unit of the NCB identified the four, arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), as students of reputed academic institutions. Two are from DU and one student each from the JNU and Amity University.

Abuse rampant

“The accused students have informed us that abuse of drugs is rampant in the Delhi University campus area. They have also given us information about drug peddlers and others involved in the racket which is further being verified,” NCB Deputy Director General (North) S.K. Jha said.

The NCB added that the charas was allegedly sourced by the students from Himachal Pradesh. The NCB claimed that the students were both addicts and suppliers of these drugs.

Calling the operation a major crackdown on drugs in Delhi colleges, NCB Director General Rina Mitra told PTI that the agency is committed to checking the abuse of narcotics among students as part of its larger mandate to eradicate the menace.

NCB officials said they were informed that LSD blot papers were being couriered from Jaipur to Delhi.

Interrogation of the 4 students revealed, the NCB said that one of them was “into drug peddling in and around North Campus.

“He procures the charas from a man from Himachal Pradesh and sells them to students and others in North Campus,” the NCB said.