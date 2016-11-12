A Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Kanker district, the police said on Friday

The skirmish took place late on Thursday evening between a team of Border Security Force (BSF) and the ultras in a forest near Gome village under Koyalibeda police station limits, a senior police official told PTI.

The killed Naxal was identified as Shobhi Ram Kawachi (30), member of Panidobir LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists, he said.

Since November 9, eight BSF teams were carrying out anti-Naxal operations in the forests of Koyalibeda and adjoining Abhujmarh, a Maoist bastion, around 350 km from here. A group of rebels opened indiscriminate fire on a patrolling party and fled when the security personnel zeroed in on them, the officer added.-PTI