Film actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is facing allegation of harassing his younger brother’s wife for dowry on Wednesday appeared at a police station here and produced documentary evidence in his defence.

Earlier, the matter was referred for mediation and both the parties were asked to appear at the women police station for resolving the dispute.

Afrin, wife of Minazuddin, brother of Nawazuddin, on September 30 had alleged that her husband, brothers-in-law Nawazuddin, Faizuddin, Majuddin and sister-in-law Saima were harassing her for dowry, while the actor has refuted the allegation saying she has done it for publicity.

“The matter was referred for mediation and both the parties were asked to appear with evidence at the police station,” SHO Mamta Goutam said. - PTI