Najeeb’s mother calls on Rajnath, Jung; police search in Bihar

A mother’s anguish:Fatima Nafees, the mother of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed, comes out after meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.— Photo: PTI

Fatima Nafees, the mother of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung on Tuesday and was assured that the Delhi Police were making all efforts to trace Najeeb.

Special teams

Mr. Jung said efforts to trace and bring the JNU student back were on track and that special teams were investigating leads in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

On Tuesday morning, the Home Minister told Najeeb’s family that the Delhi Police had set up a special team to pursue the case and that he was personally taking stock of the progress in the probe and assured them of all kinds of assistance.

Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav, who accompanied Najeeb’s family, said if the police were not able to trace Najeeb, he would approach the court and raise the issue in Parliament.

“Attempt to defame”

Najeeb went missing on October 15 after an altercation with students affiliated to the ABVP.

Reacting to reports by the Delhi Police that Najeeb was mentally unstable, his sister Sadaf said the police were trying to “defame” him instead of trying to find him.

The police added that a Delhi Police team was in Darbhanga to search for the missing JNU student.

“Whenever we receive any information about Najeeb, we send our teams to investigate the lead. A team has also been sent to Darbhanga,” a senior police officer said.