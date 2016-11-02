Voice of concern:JNU students raise slogans during a protest over the issue outside the Administration Block on the campus on Monday.Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Kejriwal promises action, says he will leave no stone unturned in helping find the JNU student

: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured the family of Najeeb Ahmed, the missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student, that he would leave no stone unturned in helping them find the 27-year-old.

Najeeb has been missing for 17 days now. His family called on the Chief Minister to inform him of the incident and the follow-up that is being done in the case by the authorities.

“I am with you and will do whatever is required to help trace him. It is a very serious matter. The government will not let you down and use all available resources to help you out,” Mr. Kejriwal assured them.Najeeb's mother Fatima was accompanied by friends, relatives and MLA’s of Mehrauli and Okhla at the meeting on Flagstaff Road, the CM's official residence.

JNUSU steps in

The JNU Students' Union also submitted a memorandum to the CM, requesting his intervention for ensuring the safe return and justice for Najeeb. “Our fellow student is subjected to violence and threats inside a university space and is found missing. The institutionsl authorities responded by doing nothing to bring the perpetrators od violence against him to book and feel no need whatsoever to reach out to Najeeb with sensitivity and assurance,” the memo said. They even alleged abdication of institutional responsibilities and partisan indulgence by the JNU administration. Najeeb's mother had earlier said that she had lost all faith in the JNU administration “that had not shown any humanity”. They also requested him to ensure that no dilly-dallying tactics is used by the Delhi Police and that an open channel of communication be set up to inform students and the family about the day-to-day progress of the investigation.

JNUSU on Monday afternoon organised a sit-in at the Administration Block against the Proctorial delay and tactics to shield those who had attacked Najeeb before his disappearance.

Earlier, Diwali celebrations were muted on campus on Sunday night with students and teachers joining Najeeb's family in “Light of Hope for Najeeb” campaign at Freedon Square. The stairs leading up to the Administration Block were lit up with candles that spelt out “Find Najeeb.”