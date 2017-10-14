Najeeb probe: students gherao CBI headquarters

more-in

Several students and activists from across campuses gathered for a protest outside the CBI headquarters in the Capital on Friday to demand speedy investigation into the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. October 15 will mark a year since Najeeb went missing from from campus.

Minor scuffle

The students got into a minor scuffle with the police near the barricades, put up outside the gates of the CBI headquarters, but later settled down for a peaceful protest. After several hours of slogan-shouting, they sat down for a dharna that lasted till late in the evening. They were demanding that senior CBI officials meet and assure them about speedy investigation into the case.

Speaking at the protest, Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees said, “The High Court will hear the case on October 16. If the CBI does not show any progress in the investigation, an indefinite sit-in will be organised at the probe agency’s headquarters.”

She said she is being forced to take this step as there has been no progress in the case even after a year. Ms. Nafees also urged students across the country to join her in the protest and to continue to ask the authorities “where is Najeeb?”.

The protesters accused the CBI of dragging its feet in the probe after the High Court ordered the probe agency to take over the case from the Delhi Police on May 16. Ms. Nafees said she had hoped the CBI would be better equipped than the Delhi Police to investigate the case but was disappointed.