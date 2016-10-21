“A simple, meritorious student who did not get involved in politics, and had a few friends” is how Fatima Nafees described her son Najeeb Ahmed, the JNU student who has now been missing for over six days.

Hailing from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, 27-year-old Najeeb joined JNU on August 1 this year to pursue M.Sc in Biotechnology. Due to the hostel crisis at the university, he had been allotted room number 106 at Mahi-Mandavi hostel only 10 days before his disappearance. His roommate Mohammed Qasim described Najeeb as generally “very quiet” and said they had had very little interaction.

Najeeb had done his schooling from Florence Nightingale Academy, Badaun, and went on to pursue B.Sc in Biotechnology from Invertis University, Bareilly.

He had tried to crack various medical entrance exams, but found his calling in the field of biotechnology.

Najeeb had secured admission in several universities, including Jamia Hamdard and Aligarh Muslim University, but eventually opted for Jamia Millia Islamia for his M.Sc in Biotechnology. He later gave up his seat at JMI to join JNU for the same course.

Najeeb's family members said they manage their daily expenses from the rent they receive from a shop they own back home.

His father, a carpenter, was left disabled after an accident.