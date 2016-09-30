Abhishek Sharma’s family refuses to accept that he was killed in an “encounter”.

His parents, who say their son was at home till 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday, have demanded that the police scan CCTV footage in the area.

Their claim is in contrast to the police’s version, according to which Abhishek was part of a team that robbed a Honda Mobilio car. The police said that the vehicle’s driver, Vishal, had confirmed Abhishek as one of the carjackers.

Abhishek’s father, Satish, said that around 7.30 a.m. a youth from the neighbourhood, Mogli, came and asked Abhishek to accompany him.

“How could he be part of an incident that took place at 4.45 a.m.?” he asked while adding that his son had no criminal record.

DCP (Outer) M. N. Tiwari said that though a background check was being conducted, nothing was found till Wednesday evening.

Abhishek, who was working as a supervisor with his cousin - a local contractor - until a few days ago, had recently joined a private firm in Gurgaon.

According to Abhishek’s family, he was hit in his lower abdomen.

“If Abhishek was inside a car, he should have been hit in the chest,” said his cousin Puneet. The police, however, said it was too early to confirm if it was a police bullet that killed Abhishek.

What adds to the mystery is a claim by Mohd Alam, an eyewitness, that only one shot was fired in the “encounter” — and that too by the police.While his father has vowed to ensure justice for Abhishek, he is worried for his daughter.

“My son has been branded a criminal. This will affect my daughter’s marriage. I will ensure he is declared innocent,” said Satish.

The parents of the alleged carjacker have asked the police to scan CCTV footage

in the area