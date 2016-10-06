A man who had bludgeoned to death his father-in-law and three brothers-in-law at Nand Nagri area of north-east Delhi last month and had injured himself while escaping, succumbed at the GTB Hospital on Wednesday, the police said.

Accused Rajesh (40) had gone on a murderous spree at his in-laws’ place on the night of September 19, killing his father-in-law Ram Kishan (60) and brothers-in-law Raju (26) and Kiranpal (30) on the spot. He had also grievously injured another brother-in-law Tarun (28) and nephew Karan.

Tarun died at the hospital on September 25.

“Rajesh died at GTB hospital around 10 a.m.," said a senior police officer, adding that he had suffered injuries on his head and leg while trying to get away from his in-laws’ house after committing the murders. PTI