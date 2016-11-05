Around 1,700 schools run by the three municipal corporations of Delhi will remain shut on Saturday in view of the unprecedented smog cover in the Capital — the worst it has seen in 17 years.

Leader of House in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Subhash Arya said that all municipal schools will remain closed due to the heavy smog and pollution. About 10 lakhs students study in these schools.

“The order for closure is only for a day as of now. As per the situation, we may decide to close them later as well,” Mr. Arya said.

“ Since the smog is worse during the morning, it was decided that we should close the schools,” Mr. Arya said.