Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Mukarba Chowk-Panipat stretch of the National Highway-1 would be widened to 12-lane and 27 railways overbridges and underbridges would be constructed on this stretch.

A sports university would also be set up at Rai in this district and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway would be completed within the next 400 days, he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Rai here.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of an elevated road on National Highway-10 from Chhotu Ram Chowk to Old Bus Stand in Rohtak which would constructed at a cost of Rs 152.83 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of four-lane railway overbridge on the Lakhan Majra-Meham road at level crossing 79 on the Delhi-Bathinda railway line in Rohtak district.

He said the State government had started work on expanding the network of national highways.-PTI