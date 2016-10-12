Anticipating traffic congestion on several roads on account of Muharram which will be observed on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for people to take alternative routes to avoid jams.

Chhatta Shahzad

According to the advisory, ‘Tazia’ (procession) will start from Chhatta Shahzad and pass through Pahari Bhojla-Jama Masjid-Chawri Bazar-New Delhi Railway Station-Connaught Place-Parliament Street-New Delhi Jama Masjid-Raisina Road-Tughlak Road-Aurobindo Marg-Jor Bagh and reach Karbala in the evening hours.

Another procession will start from Pahari Dheeraj in North District around 1 p.m. and will reach Paharganj bridge via Bara Tuti-Qutab Road and will merge with the above-mentioned main procession at Chelmsford Road.

‘Tazias’ from Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli will reach Karbala directly, the advisory said.

'Alam and Taboot'

'Alam and Taboot' procession will be taken out from Shia Jama Masjid, Kashmere Gate, Chabi Ganj, Chhota Bazar, Bara Bazar from 9 a.m. onwards and would terminate at Panja Sharif at around 4 p.m.

'Tazia' processions will be taken out in East district, North-East district (Trans Yamuna area), North-West district (Inderlok and Jehangirpuri), South-East district (Nizamuddin), South district and West district and these will terminate at local Karbalas of the respective districts.

Possible delay

"Those going to New Delhi railway station on October 12, 2016 particularly in evening should leave in advance and keep sufficient time for possible delay on routes.

“For reaching the railway station, commuters should avoid Connaught Place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg depending on movement of procession,” the advisory issued by Sandeep Goel, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarter), said. PTI

