Muharram was observed peacefully in the Capital on Wednesday amid heavy police deployment in sensitive areas and traffic restrictions on the routes that the processions took on their way to Karbala in Jor Bagh.

Trilokpuri, where a communal flare up was reported this past week, was one of the areas where additional police personnel were deployed. All 14 tazias in the area made their way to south Delhi without any untoward incident being reported.

The police ensured tight security cover in all districts in wake of the terror alert issued by intelligence agencies.

“There was heavy security cover on all stretches that see tazia processions. Cops were deployed in Trilokpuri, which recently witnessed a clash between two communities. Police officials of the district held meetings with the peace committees before Muharram to take stock of the situation. In Trilokpuri, there were four companies of police,” said a senior police officer.

Tazia processions passed through several old Delhi regions, affected traffic flow in Paharganj bridge, Ajmeri Gate, Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place, Parliament Street, Red Cross Road, Tughlak Road and Aurobindo Marg.

Traffic also remained heavy on Rani Jhansi Road, Rohtak Road, and Kamal T-Point towards Zakhira owing to the processions, said a traffic official. Other areas, including the perpetually congested Old Delhi’s Chhota Bazar, Bara Bazar and Shia Jama Masjid, also witnessed heavier than normal traffic. ITO junction, Okhla, Nizamuddin and Mehrauli areas also witnessed heavy traffic.

The traffic police had also put traffic diversions in place owing to the processions. Roads between Madarsa T-point and INA, Moti Nagar and Inderlok, Zakhira and Inderlok were closed for tazia processions and diversions were put in place around Connaught Place and Ring Road.