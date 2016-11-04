Defending the Madhya Pradesh government over the alleged encounter of eight SIMI activists, chairman of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) Maninderjeet Singh Bitta on Thursday said he salutes Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the State police for “killing terrorists“.

“After I came to Madhya Pradesh, I met Chief Minister Chouhan for the first time. I saluted Chouhan and MP police for killing the terrorists,” Mr. Bitta, the former youth Congress leader, told reporters.

Eight SIMI activists were killed in an alleged police encounter on the city outskirts when they escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail after killing a security guard.

“I told the Chief Minister not to give statement that an inquiry will be conducted into the encounter,” he added.

“Jailbreak and lapses (leading to the escape of SIMI activist), should be probed but the fight (encounter) against the SIMI terrorists should not be investigated,” he said.

“These slain terrorists were involved in bomb blasts, robbery and other heinous crimes in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other states,” Mr. Bitta claimed.

“After these terrorists escaped from the central jail killing a constable, the life of public was at danger. If they would have been left at large, they might have killed many innocent people,” he added.

“Votebank politics should stop over terrorism,” he said.

“He (Digvijay Singh) had made attempt to withdraw my security when Congress was in power (at the Centre),” Mr. Bitta alleged.

“I have been defeated by Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram and Digvijay Singh and not by bombs,” he added.-PTI