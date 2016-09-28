: A case has been registered against Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shadi Lal Batra at the Tilak Marg police station on complaint of a woman lawyer who alleged that the MP sexually assaulted her.

“The woman, who belongs to Haryana, has accused the MP of raping her. We have registered an FIR,” said a senior police officer.

The woman has alleged that Batra raped her at his residence in Indirapuram after offering her a spiked drink.

‘Victim promised job’

She had gone there on being promised a job.

The woman has alleged that the MP assured her that he would get her a job since he enjoyed a high stature in his party, the police said.

She has also accused him of “threatening her against reporting the matter to police”.

The police said they were investigating the matter. —PTI