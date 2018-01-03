M.P.-based arms manufacturer held

more-in

The Special Cell on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a 26-year-old Madhya Pradesh-based arms manufacturer and supplier with a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his head.

The police have seized 30 sophisticated pistols and an automatic carbine from Nanak alias Rahul. The Barwani resident was arrested on Monday following a tip-off regarding his arrival at Mukarba Chowk here.

“Several arms suppliers were arrested over the last few months. They revealed that they bought firearms from one Nanak. A hunt was launched to nab him. On Monday, we received a tip-off regarding his arrival at Mukarba Chowk to deliver a consignment,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he got involved in the trade early on as his father and brother were in the same business. “He sold the arms for ₹12,000 to ₹15,000, while the carbine was priced at ₹1 lakh,” he said.