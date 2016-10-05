A modern animal feed plant developed under the State government’s ambitious “Make in Madhya Pradesh” policy was dedicated by the Assembly Speaker Sitasharan Sharma in Hoshangabad district.

The Assembly Speaker and Minister for Animal Husbandry Antar Singh Arya dedicated newly constructed modern animal feed plant at Kiratpur Itarsi yesterday, a Public Relation Department Official said today.

Former Minister Sartaj Singh was also present on the occasion.

The modern fully automatic plant was built at the cost of Rs 23 crore under the ‘Make in Madhya Pradesh’ policy and is fully automatic and will produce 150 MT animal feed per day, the official said.

It may be mentioned that after setting up this plant, a total of 850 metric tonne capacity of animal feed production has been developed in the state.

The first ever animal feed plant of Narmadapuram division has been manufactured by the company of Indore within the stipulated time, plant’s Managing Director Dr HBS Bhadoria informed. - PTI