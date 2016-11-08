The National Green Tribunal has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government and public authorities in Agra for “improper” demarcation of Yamuna floodplains and fixation of pillars. The panel noted that 85 per cent of the buildings on the riverbed were liable to be demolished.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Agra resident D. K. Joshi, who passed away recently. The plea alleged that many buildings had been built on the floodplains. Mr. Joshi has been substituted by petitioners Umashankar Patwa and Shabi Haider Jafri after his lawyer Rahul Choudhary moved an application in this regard. The matter has been listed for hearing on November 22.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the lawyer appearing for the UP government to take clear instructions with regard to fresh demarcation of the floodplains. It observed that the local commissioner’s report had found severe violations in the functioning of the government departments in Agra in terms of floodplain demarcation.

NGT pulls up the

UP government and Agra authorities for improper demarcation of Yamuna floodplains