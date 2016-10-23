Post-mortem reports handed over to the investigators; interrogation of hospital promoter Manoj Nayak continues

Asphyxia is the reason behind death of most of 19 patients, who were shifted from dialysis ward and intensive care unit on the day the city-based SUM Hospital caught fire.

The post-mortem reports of these deaths were formally handed over to investigators.

Soon after the fire destroyed dialysis and medicine ward, patients admitted in SUM Hospitals were shifted to nine different hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Monday night. Of these patients, 14 were brought dead at the government-run Capital Hospital while five deaths were reported from AMRI Hospital on that night.

Two doctors of Capital Hospital, who had conducted post-mortem, had found no burn injuries on the bodies while asphyxia was found to be dominant cause behind most deaths.

“Injuries to respiratory passages are ante-mortem in nature and consistent with inhalation of smoke. The death of deceased is due to shock and suffocation after active inhalation,” reads a post-mortem report.

The police on Saturday continued to interrogate Manoj Nayak, promoter of SUM Hospital, for the second consecutive day. His remand was to end on Saturday. The city police also started quizzing the Vice-Chancellor of SOA University and the Dean of Institute of Medical Science (IMS).

“We have been able to get important information, which is crucial for investigation. Our effort is to know the decision-making process and who were the people involved in the process in SUM Hospital,” said Y. B. Khurania, Commissioner of Police.

Besides, during the course of investigation, investigators would get in touch with every person having link with administrative decision with regards to fare safety measures, Mr. Khurania said.

Meanwhile, one more person died in Apollo Hospital, taking toll in fire tragedy to 26.

Meanwhile, amidst speculations that the SUM Hospital might face closure on account of alleged violation of The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, the SOA University said such step could adversely impact future of MBBS graduates of IMS.

“There are 650 MBBS and 150 post-graduate students studying in Institute of Medical Science and SUM Hospital. Approximately 400 students study in the Institute of Dental Sciences while 1,000 students are pursuing their courses in the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and SUM Nursing College besides 60 students of Masters in Hospital Administration,” said the University in a statement.

“It is essential for restoration of normal patient care and treatment in the Sum Hospital as it is a must for medical education. We look forward to the guidance of the State government and different regulatory agencies in this regard. We will follow the instructions and suggestions of the authorities for achieving this goal,” it said.

The hospital authorities claimed despite all ‘negative information’ being circulated in different media, altogether 669 patients were being treated in different wards of the hospital while 820 patients visited the Out Patient Department on Saturday.

“No burn injuries on the bodies; injuries to respiratory passages ante-mortem in nature”