There has been a significant increase in the number of Delhi women who are coming out with complaints about sexual abuse at workplace, reveals data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Compared to 36 such complaints in 2014, there were 264 such incidents reported to the police last year. In almost all the cases, the accused were known to the victims.

The trend has been similar in a majority of the 2,199 rape cases registered in Delhi last year. Only four per cent of all the alleged rapes were committed by strangers.

While the number of rape cases has been soaring every year, the relation the accused shared with the victims has mostly remained constant, at least over the last three years.

The NCRB data show that around 300 rapes were perpetrated by victims’ relatives, 80 of them classified as incest rapes in which the accused were grandfathers, fathers and brothers of the victims. Live-in partners, estranged lovers and separated husbands were accused of rape in 15 per cent of all rapes reported in the city. Two-third of these cases pertained to rape on the pretext of marriage.

No mercy

Children accounted for over one-fourth of all rapes last year. Eighty of those children were less than six years of age. Rapists have been unsparing of even elderly women, targeting 11 women in the age group of 45 and 60.

The Delhi Police have been maintaining that they never turn away rape victims, and figures suggest they have also been taking complaints of voyeurism and stalking seriously.

A total of 1,124 cases of stalking were registered last year, a 107 per cent jump from those in the previous year. Cases related to voyeurism also doubled over the year.