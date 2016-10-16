Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 500 traditional wooden charkhas (spinning wheels) to women spinners belonging to the five Khadi local institutions in Ludhiana on October 18.

According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), following in the footsteps of the late Congress leader K Kamaraj, Modi would distribute 500 traditional wooden charkhas to 500 women spinners.

KVIC chairman V. K. Saxena said the women spinners have been selected from different areas ofPunjab.

“Five hundred charkhas will create 500 direct employment at the doorstep of these villagers,” Mr. Saxena said in a statement.

In Tamil Nadu in 1945, freedom fighter K. Kamaraj donated 500 traditional charkhas to the local women spinners on the occasion of a spinning mela, he added. - PTI