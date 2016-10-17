“By bringing Sales Tax, VAT, Octroi, Service Tax and Excise Duty under the GST ambit, the government has fulfilled the dreams of traders.”

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government has taken steps to secure the country’s borders and pursued policies which have made India the fastest growing economy in the world.

“The Modi government has taken steps to secure the country’s borders,” Mr. Shah said addressing a public gathering on the occasion of 35th annual fair at Agroha Dham here, an event organised by Agroha Vikas Trust.

Mr. Shah, who was the chief guest at the function here, referred to Lance Naik Hemraj who was killed and then beheaded by Pakistani soldiers in 2013.

“Under the NDA government led by Narendra Modi, no one will dare insult our martyrs like Hemraj. No one can dare commit any misadventure and our brave forces, due to the government’s strong political will, are ready to meet all challenges,” he said.

On the Goods and Services Tax, Shah said Sales Tax, VAT, Octroi, Service Tax and Excise Duty will be brought under GST ambit and added that “our government has fulfilled the dreams of traders.”

“Once it (GST) is implemented from April 1, 2017, it will further increase the economic might of India in the world. It is a bold step taken by the government,” he said.

He said earlier there were many obstacles in the path of the country on the economic front.

“There were many obstacles and the Modi government removed all of these. After two—and—a—half years (of rule), today we are the fastest growing economy in the world,” he said.

Without naming Congress, Shah alleged that the successive governments at the Centre allegedly failed to create enough employment opportunities and said those who framed the policies earlier were unaware that the country also belonged to businessmen and small traders.

Mr. Shah said the BJP government had taken several steps to generate jobs through self employment which has empowered the youth.

“Through Mudra Bank, loans ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 10 lakh have been extended to small traders without guarantee.

During past two-and-a-half years loans worth Rs. 2 lakh crore have have been given to 4.5 crore youths by our government and this is a big achievement,” he said.

Mr. Shah also touched upon schemes like Stand-up India and Start-up India and Make in India. “In five to ten years, this country will be the top economy of the world,” he said.

Mr. Shah said more than 250 initiatives have been taken by the Modi government to improve trade and because of this the country has moved forward in Global Competitive Index. It is because of these efforts that foreign companies are keen to set up projects in the country, he added. - PTI