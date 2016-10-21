The Narendra Modi government has been “successful” in exposing Pakistan, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh said here on Thursday while asserting that all “designs, challenges and conspiracies” will be foiled.

“The armed forces, security forces and India has high potential to face any eventuality and we are facing such eventualities,” he told reporters while reacting to increase in ceasefire violations and infiltration bids by Pakistan- aided militants along the Line of Control and International Border.

Hitting out at Pakistan for its support to terrorism in J&K, he said, “Pakistan’s wicked designs of militancy are not only getting exposed within the country but also in the world. The Modi government has been successful in exposing Pakistan.”

Recovery of Chinese flags in Baramulla

On the issue of recovery of Chinese flags by security forces from Baramulla in Kashmir, the Union Minister said, “without giving much attention to this subject, I assure you that we should keep faith on our security establishments and we will be successful in foiling all designs and challenges and conspiracies.”

Anti-national elements

Asked what action is being taken against the anti-national elements in the Kashmir valley, he said it will be appropriate for the state government to reply to this question.

“But the way action has been taken, we are satisfied with it and are confident that the state government is taking action against those who are involved in such activities and are inciting trouble in Kashmir valley,” Mr Singh said.

On the issue of sacking of employees involved in anti-national activities, he said, “it is an encouraging step and we hope that the morale of the civil society and the armed forces will get a boost by this action.

On the issue of infiltration bid foiled by BSF in Kathua, Mr Singh said, “the morale of the people living along the border line is very high which we have seen this time. They (border dwellers) are saying that a befitting reply should be given to enemies and they (enemies) should be defeated and destroyed. They are in full support of our armed forces and the Modi government.”

Hitting out at separatists for keeping the pot of unrest boiling in Kashmir, he said they should send their children to become stone-pelters and “sacrifices”. - PTI

