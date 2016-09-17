: An eyewitness to the alleged assault of two Muslim men in Outer Delhi for transporting remains of sacrificed buffaloes to a dumping ground two days ago said at least 50 persons had gathered around the victims when a mob had unleashed itself upon them.

The Hindu on Friday visited the open plot where the alleged assault took place, and met Rajpal who lives close by. Mr. Rajpal said the group was continuously accusing them of slaughtering cows and consuming their meat.

Ali Hasan (35) and Hafiz Abdul Khalid (25) who faced the wrath of the mob continue to remain hospitalised. “They remained helpless as they were thrashed. I wanted to help but that would have meant risking my own life given how aggressive the crowd was. I stayed at a distance, but there were others who gathered around just to watch them getting beaten up,” said Mr. Pal.

‘Victims stripped’

Two police control room staff members said when they reached the spot, they saw that the victims had been stripped down and were bleeding. “We rushed them to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” said one of the police officers of Outer Zone. The local police reached later, and arrested Naveen, Raju Devesh and Abhishek from the spot, said a senior police officer. Jasbir Dabas, the uncle of Naveen and Raju alias Sudhir, claimed that the boys were not even present at the spot when the incident happened. “We have video evidence to show that they were busy running a fogging drive,” he claimed.

Sudhir is an undergraduate student, while Naveen is a farmer. Jasbir claimed that the second PCR call was, in fact, made by Abhishek, who hails from their village.