MLAs demand more funds for east Delhi

East Delhi MLAs have asked for more funds to carry out works under the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board, with officials saying that a minimum of ₹10 crore for each of the 16 Assembly constituencies to be considered.

Board revived

After a period of being defunct, the Board was revived by the Aam Aadmi Party government last year. At a meeting on August 23, 2016, the members had unanimously agreed that east Delhi required more funds for development, with a minimum of ₹500 crore to be allocated annually. However, there has been no progress on that account so far.

At a meeting on Monday, the members again reiterated the need for more funds. They said a minimum of ₹10 crore, and up to ₹20 crore, should be given for each constituency.

Cabinet Minister and Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam, who is a member of the Board, said: “Currently, the Board has been allocated ₹20 crore, which is not enough for all of east Delhi. We have agreed that more funds need to be allocated.” The Board’s decision will now be sent to the Finance Department for approval. Apart from the funds allocated to the Board, the 16 MLAs of east Delhi have ₹4 crore each in the form of MLA LAD funds. The Board can use its funds to have development works carried out by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation as well.

North-east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and east Delhi MP Maheish Girri, who are members of the Board, did not attend the meeting on Monday.