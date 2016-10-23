Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) officials on Saturday said that most of the roads in the State were in extremely bad condition due to severe monsoon and lack of fund for maintenance of roads.

Talking to media persons in Aizawl, PWD engineer-in-chief R. Vanlaltluanga said that the condition of almost all the National Highways in the State was extremely bad as the fund flow from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for maintenance of the National Highways was very low.

Mr Vanlaltluanga also blamed some of the contractors appointed by the MoRTH like Hyderabad-based Gayatri Project Ltd., which bagged the Rs 615.69 crore National Highway No.44-A between Aizawl and Tripura border Mamit town, for slow progress of construction work.

The PWD engineers also said that the department could not prepare work schedule during the last two fiscals after abolition of the Planning Commission which, earlier used to allocate funds annually.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had yesterday admitted that the roads throughout the State were in bad condition and the State government was aware of it.

Addressing Congress workers, Lal Thanhawla said that the road conditions were bad as it was impossible to undertake repair works during the rainy season and the working season in the State was hardly five months. - PTI

“The fund flow from the Ministry for maintenance of the National Highways is very low”