: A 16-year-old boy missing since September 27 was found hanging inside an abandoned railway coach near the Nizamuddin railway station earlier this week.

Family members of the victim, Saurabh, said he had left home to meet his girlfriend at Rajghat and never returned.

Saurabh’s brother told the police that he had been witness to an argument between the deceased and the girl’s uncle a few days before his disappearance.

The boy’s uncle, Sanjay, claimed that they had received a call from a youth the morning after Saurabh had gone missing.

Unidentified caller?

“The youth claimed to be Saurabh’s friend, and said he had seen Saurabh with the girl near Nizamuddin. He later started made enquiries about Saurabh’s health, which puzzled us all,” said Sanjay.

Family members further said the same youth had called them almost every day asking whether Saurabh had been traced.

Autopsy report awaited

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M.S. Randhawa, however, said nothing suspicious had come to their notice so far and that they were waiting for the autopsy report.

There were injuries on the boy’s arms, purportedly caused while grappling with the rope. The boy was pursuing Class X through open schooling, and stayed with Sanjay on the premises of Maulana Azad Medical College.