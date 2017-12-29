‘Missing’ slum girls return home

more-in

Three girls, including two sisters, who had gone missing on Saturday from their homes in Sector 67 here, on Thursday returned on their own, the police said.

The girls, aged between eight and 12 years, said they had left home to go to watch a movie, but ended up staying in and around Ghaziabad Railway Station over the next four days.

The police on Wednesday filed a case in the matter, even as the children’s parents looked for them, suspecting a foul play.

“We had gone together in an auto that left us at the railway station, where we stayed all this while. We begged for money there and lived off it but, eventually got scared and returned home,” one of the girls said.

Another girl, 12, said they left home because her mother scolded her, while the youngest of them, said she left home to watch a film. The police were yet to confirm the claims.

Jitender Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector 71 police station, said the girls returned on their own.