The 11-year-old was kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon

The body of an 11-year-old girl who went missing from north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Tuesday afternoon was found inside a sack dumped in a street near her school, just a few lanes away from where she lived.

The girl had gone missing after she was sent out to purchase households items from a local shop.

Dr A.K. Singla, DCP (North-East), said that prima facie there were no signs of sexual assault. However, the autopsy report is awaited.

The girl lived with her parents and younger sister in New Usmanpur’s Gautampuri area. Her father is a driver.

A student of Class VI in a local government school, had returned home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Soon after, I gave her Rs. 100 and asked her to get some household items from a shop nearby. She never returned. The owner of the shop said my daughter did not visit him,” the girl’s father said.

When she did not return for almost half an hour, her relatives launched a search. When that yielded no results, they approached the police.

Finally, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a sanitation worker sweeping the street near her school found a sack near an electric pole.

“The worker found the sack suspicious. When he tried to remove it, he found it to be heavy. He then decided to check the contents,” said Salim, a local youth.

The sanitation worker untied the sack to find another sack inside. On opening that, he found a third sack with the body of the girl.

“The girl was in her uniform. Her hands were tied behind her back. There were no external injuries,” said Salim who claims to be an eyewitness.

The girl’s father, who was walking nearby, saw the commotion and came closer to find his daughter’s body.

“I suspect my sister-in-law’s role in the murder. We have been involved in a property dispute and she has forcibly occupied a part of my house after her husband’s death,” the father said.

The DCP said the woman in question has been detained and is being questioned.