‘Missing’ from bike patrol at night, 12 policemen sent to district lines

Twelve policemen deployed on bike patrolling in south Delhi were sent to district lines after they were found ‘missing’ from city roads on Saturday night.

Action against the policemen was taken after a surprise check on patrolling by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was accompanied by senior police officers from south and south-east districts.

Mr. Patnaik, who was in the south district for an hour at midnight, inspected several stretches.

‘Explain lapse’

“Some deficiency was found in motorcycle patrolling on some corridors and roads in the south district. The policemen concerned have been asked to explain the lapse and sent to district lines,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baniya.

Mr. Baniya added that action has been taken against 12 policemen deployed on six motorcycles in Saket, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash and Ambedkar Nagar.

The southern range of the Delhi Police has 28 station. At night, five patrolling motorcycles from each police station roam their respective areas.

The bikes patrol narrow lanes and act as first responders in case of emergencies.

Patrolling schedule

Sources said senior police officers draw up the night patrolling schedule but it is not followed properly by the junior officers, including Station House Officers.