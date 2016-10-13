Mentally ‘unstable’ woman lured six-year-old Nishank by promising to take him to a nearby park

Three days after he went missing outside his aunt’s home in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh area, a six-year-old boy was safely recovered from Jammu on Tuesday. Police said a 19-year-old woman had lured him away by promising to play with him at a local park. She was questioned by the police, but is unlikely to be arrested, a senior officer told The Hindu .

“The woman who had taken the child away prima facie appears to be mentally unstable. We have sent her for a medical examination. It appears she was unaware of the consequences of her actions,” said the officer.

The leniency is also because of the woman’s brother who promptly informed the Delhi Policewhen he learnt of his sister’s involvement in the incident.

“The woman’s brother also made sure to accompany the child to his parents while he was being handed over. He was apologetic about his sister’s actions. There does not seem to be any foul play from either the woman or her family,” the officer added.

The boy, Nishank, lives with his parents and an elder brother in Central Delhi’s New Ranjit Nagar area. His father, Manish, drives a cab while mother, Kavita, is a housewife.

About a week prior to his disappearance, Kavita had taken Nishank to her sister’s house in Madrasi Colony in Moti Bagh. The boy was playing with his two cousins near their home when he suddenly went missing.

When their own efforts to find the boy yielded no results, the boy’s family approached the South Campus police station.

Since some locals had claimed they had seen a woman carrying away the boy on a Scooty, a kidnapping case was registered.

Meanwhile, the woman travelled with the boy from Delhi to Katra in Jammu by bus and train. It was later revealed that she was without a penny all through the journey.

That proved lucky for the boy as the staff at Katra railway station caught the woman travelling ticketless. “When she was asked about her journey and the boy with her, she was unable to reply satisfactorily,” said Nishank’s mother based on her conversations with her son.

Finally, the woman produced a small piece of paper that had her brother’s phone number. “Since the woman was mentally unstable, her family always kept the phone number in her bag,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, Nishank too revealed that he was being unwillingly taken away by a stranger. The local police were roped in who contacted their counterparts in Delhi.

A Delhi Police team was soon dispatched to Katra to safely escort the boy back to the Capital.

