Politics over the outbreak of vector-borne diseases came to the fore yet again on Saturday after Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Water Minister Kapil Mishra questioned the Lieutenant-Governor’s commitment to remedying the situation.

Hours after L-G Najeeb Jung issued instructions to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to return to Delhi from Finland, where he is on official tour, Mr. Jain and Mr. Mishra turned up outside Mr. Jung’s office in Civil Lines around noon and questioned his absence.

“Given the urgency of which he had referred to in his fax to Mr. Sisodia, we thought he had come up with some significant plan to combat dengue and chikungunya in Delhi so we rushed here to meet him,” said Mr. Mishra outside the L-G Secretariat on Raj Niwas Marg.

“But when we came here we were told that he’s not in office as today as it is a Saturday. I called his residence and was told that he wasn’t at home either and was away,” said Mr. Jain.

Both Ministers then questioned Mr. Jung’s “absence” in the wake of summons issued to Mr. Sisodia on Friday evening.

They also claimed that they were in regular touch with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was monitoring the situation in Delhi, via phone from Bengaluru.

“He [the L-G] wants all of Delhi’s Ministers to be here but he’s not even available at home. For his information, all of Delhi’s mohalla clinics and hospitals are functioning round the clock and leaves of officials have been cancelled. Why is the L-G summoning Mr. Sisodia when he is not at work himself,” Mr. Mishra said.

Meanwhile, the LG office issued a statement “strongly” rebutting the charges made against it and attributed Mr. Jung’s absence to lack of prior appointment.

“Mr. Jain and Mr. Mishra came to the the L-G’s office at 11.45 a.m. without seeking prior appointment from the L-G or intimating him of their visit,” the statement said. It added that the Secretary to the L-G met the Ministers. Raj Niwas also sought to clarify that the L-G’s office “is operational on all days of the week”.

“It is regrettable that at a time when Delhi is facing such a serious public health crisis, the elected government is choosing to politicise the issue instead of providing succour to the public,” the statement added.