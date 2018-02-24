Minor sisters found smothered to death

more-in

Two sisters were allegedly killed by their 26-year-old mother in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, the police said on Friday.

The police have not arrested the mother due to her “disturbed state of mind”.

They said the accused, the mother of three daughters, allegedly smothered her five-year-old and six-months-old on Tuesday morning.

“She said she found herself lying on top of her daughters when she woke up in the morning. The probe has revealed that she smothered them in her confused mental state,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar.

‘Possessed’

Locals and family members told the police said that the accused was superstitious and believed that she was “possessed”.

The police control room received a call regarding the incident around 12 noon on Tuesday, hours after the 26-year-old discovered the bodies.

“She said she woke up early and realised that her daughters were dead but stayed with their bodies for a couple of hours before informing her husband and neighbours. The husband and neighbours informed the police,” said Mr. Kumar.

The officer said the accused has been sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for counselling and treatment.

“A case under Section 302 [punishment for murder] has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he said.