: A 16-year-old girl was forcibly married and raped by a man who bought her for Rs.1 lakh from her relative, said the police on Tuesday.

The police, however, rescued the girl from her captor and reunited her with her parents, five days after her abduction from East Delhi’s Nand Nagri area.

The girl’s aunt, her captor and his two accomplices have been arrested for the abduction. The ‘husband’ has been charged with rape, among other offences.

The girl has been medically examined, counselled by an NGO and handed over to her parents after recording her statement, said Dr. A.K. Singla, DCP (North-East).

The girl lived with her mother in Nand Nagri. Her mother was to visit Jaipur for some work on August 26 and decided to leave the girl at the home of her grandmother’s sister.

Mother was away

When she returned from the Jaipur a few days later, she was unable to find the girl. On enquiring, she learnt that the girl had been sold by the elderly woman to some man in UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar.

She approached the Police on September 4 and got a kidnapping case registered. The police immediately began questioning the suspected woman who broke down under sustained interrogation and provided certain clues about the identity of the girl’s buyers.

Subsequently, two raids were conducted in Gautam Budh Nagar and the girl was rescued from the house of her ‘husband’. The man and his two associates were nabbed.

The victim later revealed that the relative had lured her away from home on the pretext of going for a walk in a nearby park. Instead, she took her to Chaar Khamba area in Nand Nagri where three men were waiting for them. She was then forcibly taken to Gautam Budh Nagar and married off to one of the men. “The groom took her to his house and raped her. When she protested, the groom told her that he had purchased her for Rs.1 lakh from her relative,” said the DCP.