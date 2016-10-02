Shopkeepers asked not to sell sim cards without verification

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the State administration and Army officials to review the security situation in the State in the wake of heightened tension in Indo-Pak ties following the surgical strike targeting terror camps across LoC.

The Minister issued necessary directions and was briefed about the arrangements taken in the State.

Security forces along the Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer, Sriganganagar, Bikaner and Barmer are doing intense patrolling.

Bikaner District Collector Ved Prakash said directions have been issued to shop keepers across the district to not to sell any sim without proper verification.

He said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are already in force in the areas close to the international border.

The officer said development officers and patwaris posted in Khajuwala and Srikolayat tehsils have been asked to remain present at the tehsil headquarters.

IG Bikaner B K Pandey said a temporary control room has been set up in Khajuwala Circle Office which is functional round the clock so that locals can give information about any suspicious movement or person in the area instantly.

“Field staff are also on alert,” he added. - PTI