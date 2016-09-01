Millennium City goes under again

In a jam:Heavy rains resulted in massive traffic jams such as this one near ITO in New Delhi on Wednesday.- Photo: V. Sudershan

Just a month after a monster traffic jam stopped the Millennium City in its tracks, a sudden but heavy rain during rush hour on Wednesday morning triggered another traffic chaos.

The city received 60 mm rainfall this time as compared to just 44 mm on July 28.

The worst affected areas were Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, Old Delhi Road, Sohna Road, Sector 12, Sector 46, Sector 50, Ardee City, Sushant Lok Phase-I, South City-II, Palam Vihar, Atul Kataria Chowk and Sheetla Mata Road. Water flooded some houses in DLF Phase-III, Sector 9 and Sector 5.

The situation on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was no better with heavy rains again leading to waterlogging on the Hero Honda Chowk, slowing down traffic. At one point, traffic stretched for more than three km on the expressway from Hero Honda Chowk to Rajiv Chowk.

“Besides 27 water pumps and four cranes, we deployed 60 marshalls at the chowk. There was around 6-8 inches of water on the road at Hero Honda Chowk and we pressed six water tanks with a capacity of 12,000 litre each to drain it out,” said T.C. Rao, Chief Managing Director, Skylark Group -- the company that manages the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner T. L. Satyaprakash told The Hindu that the Badshahpur drain continued to flow a few notches above the danger mark all through the day, making it difficult to drain out water from the flooded areas.

“But we coordinated well and stopped pumps as soon as the water level in the drain rose. We attended to complaints of water-logging from across the city and updated the situation on Twitter. It rained simultaneously in Mehrauli, Sainik Farms and at the Damdama Lake, increasing the water level in Gurgaon,” he said.

But commuters and school children had a harrowing time with jams causing delays. Long traffic snarls were witnessed in DLF Cyber City, which houses some of the top IT and Fortune 500 companies.

“I had gone to drop my son to Heritage School in Sector 62. It took me an hour to reach the school. And on my way back, it was worse. It took me another two hours to reach home,” said Sandeep Malik, a resident of Sector 14.

Several schools shut early in the afternoon in anticipation of more rain while in many offices, employees walked in late.

Joint Commissioner of Police Y. Pooran Kumar told The Hindu that more than 1,000 police personnel were out on the roads in the morning to manage traffic.