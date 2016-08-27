A day after a couple was bludgeoned to death and their minor niece and a woman relative gang-raped by five unidentified men in a village in Mewat district of Haryana, the police said the investigation so far suggested the possible involvement of some local gang.

Sketches released

The police also released sketches of four suspects based on the victims’ description.

Inspector General Police, South Range, Mamta Singh, who is supervising the investigation, said the modus operandi was not typical of any tribal gang as suspected earlier and there was a strong possibility of involvement of some local criminal gang.

“Though the investigation has not ruled out the involvement of a tribal gang (active in the region), but the modus operandi was not typical of any such gang. Local criminals could be involved. We are investigating both angles. The teams are also scrutinising the crime data and records for any leads. However, there is no breakthrough so far,” said Ms. Singh.

The FIR said two of the gang members were in undergarments only, but Ms. Singh said that they were actually in shorts. “With the details now emerging it has been revealed that two of the culprits were in shorts and the other two in trousers. So it was not the handiwork of a typical Kachha-Baniyan gang associated with a particular tribe,” said Ms. Singh.

Ms. Singh said the picture would become clear after the statement of the injured couple, who are still undergoing treatment, is recorded. The police suspect the number of culprits to be four.

Though both gang-rape victims have said there were four robbers, a minor boy who fled the spot and hid in the fields, said there were more than four men involved in the crime, Ms. Singh said.

Probing enmity

Police sources said the investigators were also looking into the angle of personal enmity as the victims had migrated from Uttar Pradesh a few hours ago. Ms. Singh, however, ruled it out.

Meanwhile, five separate teams and a Special Investigation Team have been constituted to probe the matter. “The SIT is headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police and comprises three Inspectors. The Superintendent of Police, Mewat, is monitoring the investigation,” said Ms. Singh.

The condition of the injured couple and their minor daughters, aged 8 years and 10 years, is said to be stable.