A video grab of the accident in which a 33-year-old business consultant was killed on April 4.

: A court here on Saturday reserved order on a Delhi Police application seeking cancellation of the bail of the father of the juvenile in conflict with law in the Mercedes hit-and-run case.

A 33-year-old business consultant had been killed in the accident on April 4.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev Mehra of the Tis Hazari courts reserved the order for October 21 on conclusion of arguments by Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava and counsel for accused Manoj Agrawal.

Was granted bail in April

Metropolitan Magistrate Manu Vedwan had granted bail to Agrawal in April.

Seeking cancellation of the bail, Mr. Srivastava argued that the case against the accused was a Sessions trial one, which provides for life imprisonment.

The Magistrate, therefore, did not have the power to grant him bail. The Supreme Court had also expressed the view, Mr. Srivastava added.

Further, the prosecution had brought to the notice of the Magistrate that the accused had earlier prodded his driver to admit that it was he who was driving the car when it had hit the businessman, not the juvenile. It was a case of tampering with evidence, Mr. Srivastava argued.

Also, the court did not give time to the prosecution to file a reply to the accused’s bail application, Mr. Srivastava argued.

Opposing the bail cancellation plea, counsel for the accused submitted as his client had not violated any of the bail conditions, there was no compelling reason to cancel his bail.

As regards Magistrate court power to grant bail, the accused’s counsel clarified that as Section 304 Pat-II under which his client had been charged provided for 10 years’ imprisonment, the Magistrate court had the power to grant him bail.

The Delhi Police had initially apprehended the minor under Section 304A(causing death by rash or negligent act) of IPC, which is a bailable offence.

After public outrage over the minor walking free and the allegation by the victim’s family that the investigating agency was soft on him, the police had converted the case into culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304) of the IPC and arrested him again. Later, he was granted bail.

