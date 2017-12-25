Men on bike snatch phone from diplomat Eenam Gambhir in Rohini

more-in

Two men on a bike snatched away the phone of Eenam Gambhir, India’s First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, on Saturday night in Rohini. The incident took place when she was out for a walk at a park near her house in Sector 7.

Ms. Gambhir is a 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service officer presently posted in New York. She had come home on vacation, and was on an evening walk with her mother near her house when the bike-borne men snatched her phone after stopping on the pretext of asking for directions, said her father Jagdish Kumar Gambhir.

Crucial documents

The snatched mobile has an American sim card and purportedly contained many crucial documents related to official diplomatic work.

The police said that they have got a compliant regarding the incident and have registered a case. Ms. Gambhir stated in the complaint that she was out for a walk in Rohini A Block, Sector 7 with her mother. Around 11:30 p.m., when they reached near Vatsalya Mandir, two men on a motorcycle arrived and started asking the address of a Hanuman temple.

“The moment I raised the hand in which I was holding the phone and pointed towards the direction of the temple, the pillion rider snatched away my iPhone 7 plus and the duo sped away,” she stated in her complaint to the police.

In her statement, Ms. Gambhir told the police that because it was dark and things happened very quickly, she could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle.

Teams formed

She also could not see the faces of the duo properly and could not identify them, she added in her statement.

Based on her statement, a case under Sections 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) , 379 (Punishment for theft) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at the Rohini North police station against the two unidentified men. Police teams have been formed to trace the suspects, said Rajneesh Gupta, DCP (Rohini).