Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal celebrated Diwali with Army and Border Security Force personnel here.

Mr. Meghwal greeted the jawans of both the forces and offered them sweets on the occasion.

“Every citizen of the country is proud of the security forces who are guarding our borders and giving us peaceful nights,” he said.

The Minister passed on a message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Army and BSF personnel and their family members. He assured them that any matter relating to the armed forces pending with his Ministry would be addressed as soon as possible. - PTI